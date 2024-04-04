Tim Lamb Group Brokers Sale Of Metro Toyota In Brook Park, Ohio To Victory Automotive Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This purchase makes Victory Automotive Group's 11th Toyota Dealership

Columbus, OH, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Corle, Director of the Plains Region for the Tim Lamb Group, headquartered in Columbus, the largest auto dealership sales, and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of Metro Toyota in Ohio to Michigan based Victory Automotive Group. Metro Toyota was owned previously by Jerry Schneider, sons Ken Scheider and Dan Schneider, Barry Greenfield, and Jim Greenfield, sons of the late Dick Greenfield. The dealership will now be called Victory Toyota of Brook Park. The dealership is located at 13775 Brookpark Rd, in Brook Park, Ohio.

The 70,000 square foot space includes an Imaged Toyota Showroom, with an attached service center, and a Used Car Showroom, located next door at 13813 Brookpark Road. The service center includes a parts and accessories department which offers one of the largest inventories of genuine Toyota parts available in the country, as well as hard-to-find regional Toyota parts and accessories.

Steve Corle of the Tim Lamb Group represented both family-owned agencies in the transaction that closed on Monday, March 18, 2024. The buyer and seller worked through the details quickly and without hesitation. “The communication I had with Steve was excellent, and he provided me with timely and straightforward information,” stated Ken Schneider, General Manager at Metro Toyota. “Ken Schneider made quick decisions that kept the process moving forward and the Victory Automotive Group helped make the process easy from the moment they were presented with the deal,” stated Steve Corle, Director of the Tim Lamb Group.

Jerry Schneider and the late Dick Greenfield opened Metro Toyota in 1969 and have been dedicated to serving members of the community for over 55 years. Jerry's sons Ken and Dan, and Dick's sons Barry and Jim, joined the dealership in 1987 and have worked closely with other family members throughout the years. The importance of working closely with family every day meant a lot to the Schneiders and Greenfields, and this impacted their decision to leave their store to another family-owned company. “Being able to speak directly with Jeff Cappo, President of Victory Automotive Group, was an enjoyable experience and one of the deciding factors in choosing a successor to take over our family business,” stated Ken Schneider, General Manager at Metro Toyota.

Throughout its 55 years in business, the Schneider and Greenfield families achieved many accolades for Metro Toyota, including being a 20-year recipient of Toyota President's Award. Metro Toyota also worked closely with community organizations such as The City of Brookpark, Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation, Wheelchair Ballet, March of Dimes, and several pet rescue organizations. “We appreciate the loyalty of our customers over the last 55 years, and we look forward to Victory Automotive Group continuing to provide our customers with excellent service and community support,” stated Ken Schneider.

Victory Automotive Group is a family-owned company, started over 25 years ago by Jeffrey Cappo, and is headquartered in Canton, Michigan. Cappo now works alongside his sons Eric and Michael, who are involved in the daily operations of their 50+ locations, in eleven states including Ohio, Michigan, California, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Illinois. Victory Automotive Group represents fourteen of the best automotive brands including eleven Toyota locations with three of those stores located in Ohio. They continue to see the value that the Toyota brand brings to their company and plan to continue to grow the business in the Cleveland market.

Tim Lamb Group has worked closely with Victory Automotive Group and continues to facilitate deals with their team.“I am honored to have assisted both families with this sale and appreciate the trust they put in the Tim Lamb Group,” stated Steve Corle, Director at the Tim Lamb Group. “I wish the Schneider and Greenfield families all the best in their next endeavors.”

