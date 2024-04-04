(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Plc: Change in management team

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 4 April 2024 at 14:00 pm EEST

Siili Solutions Plc management team member and CCO Kenneth Lindfors leaves his position at Siili and Siili management team in April 2024.

Moving forward business unit directors report directly to CEO Tomi Pienimäki. The change streamlines the Finnish operations by enabling each Business Unit Director to directly manage their commercial operations.

“We want to give warmest thanks to Kenneth. We appreciate the work that he has done for Siili, especially the valuable insights and vision for our offering and sales development. We wish Kenneth all the best for his future pursuits”, says Tomi Pienimäki, CEO of Siili Solutions.

Tomi Pienimäki, CEO

Phone: +358 40 834 1399, email: pienimaki(at)siili

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Siili Solutions Plc is a unique combination of a digital agency and a technology powerhouse. We believe in human-centricity in everything we deliver. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Siili has offices in Finland, Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the United Kingdom and USA. Siili Solutions Plc shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Siili has grown profitably since it was founded in 2005. .