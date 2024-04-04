St.Botanica Unveils Their Newly Launched Range Of Fragrances Sourced From The World's Finest Ingredients

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) St unveils sensory journey with launch of new fragrance line, sourced from 'World's Finest Ingredients', foraying into fast growing fragrance category. Crafted meticulously from the world's finest ingredients, this collection is complemented by the captivating campaign â€ ̃Indulge Your Travel Spiritâ€TM.



Featuring four distinct fragrances, each encapsulating a unique essence of the globe, St invites fragrance enthusiasts on an unforgettable sensory journey:



From the enchanting landscapes of Southern Africa comes The African Spice perfume, tantalizing the senses with its spicy allure. Geranium takes the center stage as the primary fragrance ingredient, accompanied by the vibrant notes of Bergamot and Musk. Priced at Rs. 999, this 100ml Eau De Parfum promises an unforgettable olfactory experience.



The Arabian Oud fragrance pays homage to the rich olfactory traditions of the Middle East. Featuring Cedarwood as the primary fragrance ingredient, with hints of Black Pepper and Labdanum, this 100ml Eau De Parfum is priced at Rs. 9



The Amalfi Citrus perfume transports you to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean. Infused with the refreshing scent of Amalfi Lemon as the primary fragrance ingredient, accompanied by Patchouli and White Honey, this 100ml Eau De Parfum is priced at Rs. 999.



The Carolina Amber fragrance, drawing inspiration from North America, features the warm and inviting aroma of amber. Enriched with primary fragrance ingredient Virginia Cedar, complemented by secondary notes of Gardenia and African Orange Flower, this 100ml Eau De Parfum is priced at Rs. 999.



In addition to the individual fragrances, St is also offering a Gift Set, containing minis of each of the four fragrances priced at Rs. 799/-.Â





About St:Â



Founded in 2015, St is a premium brand known for its quality-driven approach in developing products crafted with curated blends of international and exotic ingredients, while maintaining a toxin-free formula. The brand's formulations are carefully crafted using the world's finest ingredients, backed by extensive research conducted by a team of cosmetic scientists, resulting in exceptional products that deliver outstanding results. The brand takes pride in offering products that are free from harmful chemicals and undergo dermatological testing. St is also a proud member of the PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies Program, ensuring that its manufacturing process remains cruelty-free.



In October 2021, St was acquired by South Asia's largest beauty and personal care conglomerate, the Good Glamm Group built on a unique content-creator-commerce-community flywheel. This acquisition has further solidified St's position in the industry, providing new opportunities for growth and innovation. In December 2021, the brand welcomed leading actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador in the hair category. In April 2022, St launched its first-ever national television campaign, establishing a stronger presence in the market and reaching a wider audience with its product offerings.



