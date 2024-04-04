Demonstrators turn into rebel outside Netanyahu1s house in Jerusalem

(MENAFN) Demonstrators conflicted with Israeli law enforcement outside Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s house in Jerusalem on Tuesday`s late hours as they asked for him to resign his position, based on press statements.



Thousands of protestors assembled outside the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, to voice their anger at Netanyahu’s misconduct of the conflict in Gaza, which has till now murdered almost 33,000 humans. They were asking for the freeing of captives as well as instant elections.



The protest started with a sequence of addresses given by family members of captives being detained by Hamas in Gaza, also anti-administration activists, as well as previous premier Ehud Barak – a vocal critic of Netanyahu.



The third day of a four-day anti-administration protest speedily inclined into mess as demonstrators carrying torches spread through residential areas in Jerusalem, going to the Premier`s house. Thousands of protestors filled the raods of the rich Rehavia residential area, where the Netanyahus reside, yelling slogans as well as requesting he quitting. Some protestors allegedly attempted to rip away barriers outside, based on regional press.



Pictures of the happening displayed law enforcement charging into the masses to prevent them from breaking through, also using water cannons to scatter demonstrators, many of whom held Israeli flags. Israeli law enforcement depicted this phase of the protest an “unbridled riot.”

