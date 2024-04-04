Russians Shell Church In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russians fired on a church in the village of Zolota Balka, damaging the base of the dome and the roof.

This was reported by the Kherson Diocese of the OCU, which published the corresponding photo, Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian occupiers attacked the church in the village of Zolota Balka in the Beryslav district. The roof near the dome and the very base of the dome were damaged," the report says.

As noted, the village suffers daily from barbaric enemy shelling with drones and artillery.

As reported, Russian troops shelled eight settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, hitting an educational institution, a kindergarten, and five private houses.