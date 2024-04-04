Russians Shelling Kharkiv And Region Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are shelling Kharkiv and the region again.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reported.

"Kharkiv and the region: the invaders are striking!" Syniehubov said.

Ukrainian air defenses down 11 out of 20 Shahed drones inregion

As reported, the Russian Federation attacked the Kharkiv region at night with 20 Shahed-131/136 drones, and Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 of them.