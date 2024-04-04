Official Lunch Hosted On Behalf Of President Of Azerbaijan In Honor Of Congolese President

( MENAFN - AzerNews) An official lunch has been hosted on behalf of President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of theRepublic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Azernews reports.

