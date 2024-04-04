Stoltenberg claims Ukrainian assistance should be many-year financial obligation for NATO

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has emphasized the need for a sustained and reliable stream of Western arms supplies to Ukraine, advocating for a shift towards multi-year financial commitments rather than ad hoc donations. Ahead of the NATO foreign ministers summit in Brussels, Stoltenberg underscored Ukraine's urgent need for assistance, particularly in the face of ongoing military challenges, warning that delays in aid delivery could have detrimental effects on the battlefield.



In an effort to address Ukraine's pressing needs, Stoltenberg urged NATO allies to recalibrate their support mechanisms, emphasizing the importance of dependable security assistance over the long term. He stressed the necessity for NATO commitments to replace the current reliance on voluntary contributions, highlighting the need for sustained support lasting several years.



To secure this long-term commitment, Stoltenberg reportedly proposed a comprehensive package of military aid totaling EUR100 billion (USD107 billion) over five years. This proposal, which aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, includes an increased role for NATO in coordinating assistance efforts, particularly amid concerns about potential shifts in United States leadership that could impact Western support for Ukraine.



While details of the plan remain forthcoming, Stoltenberg refrained from providing specifics, noting that consensus among NATO members is still being sought. He expressed optimism about reaching an agreement by the summit in Washington scheduled for the summer, signaling a collective commitment to bolstering Ukraine's security and stability in the face of ongoing geopolitical challenges.

