NGO: Israeli attack murders foreign assistance staff in Gaza

(MENAFN) Seven assistance employees, together with four foreigners, giving food for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) have been murdered in a “targeted attack” by Israeli powers in Gaza, the NGO, created by Spanish-American famous chef Jose Andres, has stated. All of the team`s conducts in the Palestinian region have been put on hold after the Monday occurrence, it also noted.



Five deaths were registered firstly as an outcome of the air-raid, however, WCK declared a renewed fatality toll in a declaration on Tuesday. The casualties together with two United States-Canadian resident, three Palestinians, an Australian, a Pole as well as a British citizen, the team stated.



Based on the NGO, its employees were assaulted in the city of Deir al-Balah in the middle of Gaza as they were departing from a warehouse following providing tons of food assistance previously transferred to the Palestinian territory by sea. The assistance employees were passing through a de-disputed region in two weaponized vehicles with the WCK logo on them and a delicate skin automobile, the NGO stated. The convoy was attacked in spite of WCK organizing its procedures with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the declaration stated.



“This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations, where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable,” WCK CEO Erin Gore stated. Footages from the occurrence of the assault display the corpses of many humans in World Central Kitchen clothing. British, Polish as well as Australian travelling documents were too shown in the video.

