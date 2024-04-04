Azerbaijan Indicates Growth In Tea Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In January-February 2024, 1,967.2 tons of tea were produced inAzerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State StatisticalCommittee.

Compared to the same period last year, production increased by395.1 tons or 25.1%.

In January-February of last year, 1,572.1 tons of tea wereproduced.

The production of finished products as of March 1, 2024,amounted to 87.6 tons.

This is 13 tons or 17.4% more, compared to the correspondingperiod in 2023.

The production of finished products as of March 1, 2024,amounted to 74.6 tons.