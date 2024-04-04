Congolese President: We Can Take Advantage Of Azerbaijan's Rich Experience In Renewable Energy Field

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We have abundant water sources and the Sun that shines all yearround. We can use this potential and your great experience in thisfield for the development of our agriculture,” said President ofthe Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso during an expandedmeeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

