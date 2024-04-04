(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesian Financial Technology (Fintech) Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This analysis examines Indonesia's fintech industry, identifying the key trends influencing the changes in this space. It offers an in-depth analysis of select fintech sectors, specifically payment gateways, eMoney (or digital payments), and remittance services.

It also provides key growth metrics, revenue forecasts, and profiles of key companies to watch. The study examines the factors driving and restraining this industry and highlights the growth opportunities emerging from the shifts in this space. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024-2028.

Indonesia is undergoing a paradigm shift toward a digital economy, actively integrating financial services and emerging technologies to drive growth. Increasing digitalization, a high internet penetration rate, and a conducive policy and regulatory environment that supports financial inclusion make financial technology (fintech) services a popular choice for Indonesian consumers.

Strategic initiatives, such as the National Payment Gateway (Gerbang Pembayaran Nasional), Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS), and BI-FAST, underscore this shift.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indonesian Financial Technology Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Real-time Fraud Management

Growth Opportunity 2: SaaS Platform Growth Opportunity 3: Embedded Finance

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

Mobile Subscription and Smartphone Penetration in Indonesia

Indonesia's Banked and Unbanked Population

Payments Industry Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints Key Trends Driving Change in Indonesia

Payment Gateway



Growth Metrics

Payment Gateway Revenue Indonesian Payment Gateways - Overview

eMoney



Growth Metrics

eMoney Revenue Forecast Indonesian eMoney - Overview

Remittance



Growth Metrics

Remittance Revenue Forecast Indonesian Remittance - Overview

The Last Word

Conclusions

