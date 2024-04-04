(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Small Molecule Drug Delivery and Formulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Small molecules, which are the leading drug class across indications, face several issues that threaten their drug delivery efficacy. They suffer from off-target effects, poor bioavailability, low solubility, systemic toxicity, and poor permeability. While the small molecule drug development pipeline remains a leading therapeutic class, it is essential to intensify R&D to improve drug delivery approaches. This analysis of the latest advances in small molecule drug delivery covers developments in organic, inorganic, and carrier-free small molecule drug delivery systems (DDSs) as well as developments in formulations for improved patient adherence and targeted small molecule delivery.

Small molecule drug modification approaches - such as the modification of functional groups, masking undesirable chemical groups, and conjugation of targeting ligands - remain a widespread method for drug delivery. However, other approaches are emerging, including prodrug strategies, small molecule-drug conjugates (SMDCs), and multivalent delivery systems, which serve to modify the drug and achieve desirable drug properties - higher solubility and bioavailability and better targeted delivery.

As advanced technology platforms for the development of novel DDSs emerge, new small molecule DDSs experience more widespread adoption. Development has accelerated for lipid-based, polymer-based, and dendrimer DDSs. These improve the sustained release and target specificity of small molecules. For instance, cancer cells are specifically targeted using improved versions of the existing delivery systems and newer delivery systems.

Emerging smart and programmable stimuli-response delivery systems are industry-disrupting technologies that can use any type of carrier for targeted and sustained small molecule drug release. Nanocarriers and nanoformulations are a key industry trend across all delivery vehicle types under development for multiple indications. Naturally derived carriers - such as exosomes and blood components - are under research for their biocompatibility and biodegradability properties. Lipid-based carriers lead in the oral formulations segment, especially for small hydrophobic molecules. Carrier-free self-assembly nanodrugs are emerging as the next generation of small molecule drugs.

These new developments and approaches in formulations help improve patient adherence. Dry powder inhalable formulations for cancer and pulmonary diseases increase the bioavailability of small molecule drugs and patient adherence, especially in comparison to injectables. Oral formulations and injectables remain one of the most widely adopted modes of administration for cancer and neurological and pulmonary diseases, while the sublingual mode is under exploration.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Advances in the Small Molecule Drug Delivery Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation Challenges in Small Molecule Drug Delivery

Drug Delivery Approaches



Trends in Small Molecule Drug Delivery

Introduction to Small Molecule Drug Delivery Approaches

Drug Modification Approaches That Enhance Bioavailability

Key Innovators in Drug Modification Approaches

Ligand Conjugation for an Improved Targeted Delivery

Key Innovators - Ligand Conjugation

Carriers

Liposomes

Lipid NPs

Niosomes

Key Innovators in Emerging Lipid-based Organic Carriers

Polymeric Micelles

Polymeric NPs

Polymeric Microspheres

Key Innovators in Polymer Based Carriers

Lipid-polymer Hybrid NPs

Hydrogels

Dendrimers

Carbon Dots

DNA Nanobots

Key Innovators in Emerging Organic Carriers

Naturally Derived Carriers

Inorganic Carriers

Carrier-free Drugs

Emerging Platforms - Programmable DDSs

Smart Stimuli-response Systems

Nanoparticles as Carriers for DDSs The Role of AI in Selecting Drug Delivery Vehicles and Formulations

Formulations



Small Molecule Drug Delivery Formulation Systems

Small Molecule Mode of Administration and Formulations

The Role of Excipients in Formulation

Inhalable Powder Formulations

Key Innovators

LNPs in Oral Formulations

Key Innovators and Innovations in Oral Formulation and Delivery

Polymeric DDSs in Injectables

Key Innovators

Developments in Buccal/Sublingual Delivery Small Molecule DDS Trends per Disease Area

Market Dynamics



Small Molecule Drug Delivery Industry Players

Collaboration Landscape for Small Molecule DDS Key CDMO Players Offering Advanced Drug Delivery and Formulation Platforms for Small Molecule Delivery

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Collaborating with CDMOs to Intensify R&D Activities

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating AI for Advanced Drug Delivery Approaches Growth Opportunity 3: Simpler Administration Modes That Increase Patient Adherence

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900