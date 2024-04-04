Ukrainian, Latvian Pms Discuss Military And Technical Assistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting with his Latvian counterpart Evika Silina discussed the provision of military and technical assistance to Ukraine.
Shmyhal said this in a post on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.
"We are working in Latvia today. I met with Prime Minister Evika Silina to discuss current issues of our bilateral cooperation, including military and technical assistance," Shmyhal wrote.
On March 3, at a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Shmyhal discussed a compensation mechanism for damages caused to Ukraine by Russia.
Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
