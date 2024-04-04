Baku Metro Increases Passenger Transportation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the first quarter of this year, Baku Metropolitan JSCtransported 53.5 million passengers, Azernews reports.

The company noted that this is 1.6% more compared to the sameperiod last year.

However, subway passenger traffic decreased by 3.8% compared tothe first quarter of 2019 before the coronavirus (COVID-19)pandemic.

A total of 18.4 million people of the quarterly indicator fellto the share of March and 496 thousand of them are concessionary orfree passers.

The most passengers were transported on March 7 (848,934 ), andthe least on March 20 (272,984 people).

Last month there were 15 working days. More than 700,000passengers were transported every working day, except for the 19thof the month. The average daily transportation was 758,499.