Europe Top 100 Mattress Specialist Retailers 2023

The Top 100 mattress specialist retailers in Europe report analyses the major players in the European mattress market with a ranking of the 100 leading mattress specialist retailers in the region.
The information provided in this study includes :
Ranking by Company's turnover Company name and group Country Company Website Mattress Retail Brands Total turnover for the last available year (mostly 2022) Number of stores/E-tailer
