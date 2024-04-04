RFEF disciplinary committee penalizes Getafe 3-match partial stadium ban for racist abuse

(MENAFN) The Spanish football governing body has taken strict action against Getafe following an incident of racial abuse directed towards a Sevilla player and head coach during a league match. The RFEF disciplinary committee announced on Wednesday that Getafe will face a three-match partial stadium closure and a fine of €27,000 (USD29,100) due to the racist slurs voiced by a group of fans against Sevilla's Argentine left-back Marcos Acuna and Spanish head coach Quique Sanchez Flores.



Sevilla emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish La Liga match on March 30. Reports indicate that some Getafe fans in the stadium directed racial epithets, including calling Acuna a "monkey," prompting referee Javier Iglesias Villanueva to pause the match in the 68th minute.



Following the match, Flores revealed to Spanish media that he was subjected to derogatory remarks from some Getafe fans, including being called a "gypsy." Flores, who has expressed pride in his Romani heritage, condemned the use of such language as "abhorrent."



The 59-year-old coach, known for his successful tenure with Atletico Madrid, has had three coaching stints with Getafe. In addition to the stadium closure and fine, the disciplinary committee has instructed Getafe to publicly denounce racist, xenophobic, and intolerant actions in football.



As a result of the sanctions, Getafe will undergo a partial stadium closure for their upcoming matches against Real Sociedad on April 21, Athletic Bilbao on May 5, and Atletico Madrid on May 15. Currently placed 11th in the top-tier LaLiga, Getafe will face consequences for the unacceptable behavior exhibited by some of their fans during the match against Sevilla.

