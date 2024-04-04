Egypt, WHO Discuss Health Services For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with Nima Abed, the World Health Organization's representative in Egypt. The purpose of the meeting was to assess the outcomes of support from the UN and other international bodies, aimed at bolstering national initiatives to deliver healthcare to Palestinians evacuated from Gaza due to injuries or illness.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Ministry's spokesperson, reported that the Minister examined the WHO's interactive electronic system. This system presents data on the evacuated individuals from Gaza, including the sick, injured, and their attendants.

The session also covered the extent of contributions from UN agencies in supplying medications and medical essentials.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar has instructed the creation of a comprehensive, verified database in both Arabic and English. This database will catalogue the Palestinians' health statuses, including numbers of those injured or ill, supported by individual medical records, details of surgical procedures undertaken, and the medical care provided for each case. It will also include information on the medical apparatus and tools employed in diagnostics and therapy.

This information is set to be integrated into the WHO's interactive system, enhancing the Egyptian government's capacity to provide aid and healthcare to the injured from Gaza.

Additionally, Abdel Ghaffar highlighted the Ministry of Health and Population's and the Egyptian Ambulance Authority's commitment to staff development. A total of 891 medical personnel have undergone various training programs in collaboration with the WHO, covering areas such as crisis and emergency response, health system administration, and nutritional health education.