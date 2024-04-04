Earthquake Today: Japan Jolted By 2Nd Quake, Magnitude 6.0 Strikes East Coast Of Honshu

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit the East Coast of Honshu in Japan on 4 April. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reproted thta the dept of the quake was 32 km, however, as per the National Center for Seismology, the dept of the quake was 55 Km.
On 3 April, a tsunami alert was issued for Japan's Okinawa after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Taiwan. This was followed by the main airport in Japan's Okinawa suspending its flights. A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck offshore Taiwan, shaking the capital city of Taipei and prompting tsunami warnings for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines. The quake's impact was felt as far as Shanghai, according to a Reuters witness. As per China's state media, the quake was also felt in Fuzhou, Xiamen, Quanzhou, and Ningde in China's Fujian province to that, on 2 April, a quake of 6.1 magnitude struck Japan's northern coast of Iwate prefecture on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, Japan's Meteorological Centre had said. The earthquake occurred at 00:59 am (IST). The epicentre of the earthquake was the northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued Read: Taiwan earthquake: 9 killed, over 1,000 injured after massive quake in Taipei; hotel workers missing | Top 10 updatesJapan, one of the world's most tectonically active countries, has strict building standards designed to ensure structures can withstand even the most powerful earthquakes. The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 jolts every year, the vast majority of which are mild and 2011 quakeJapan's biggest earthquake on record was a massive magnitude-9.0 undersea jolt in March 2011 off Japan's northeast coast, which triggered a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing. The 2011 catastrophe also sent three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing Japan's worst post-war disaster and the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl. The total cost was estimated at 16.9 trillion yen ($112 billion), not including the hazardous decommissioning of the Fukushima facility, which is expected to take decades.
MENAFN04042024007365015876ID1108057570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.