Strategic Forces Command And DRDO's Agni-Prime Test Confirms Reliable Performance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India on Wednesday (April 3) evening conducted a successful flight test of the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The Defence Ministry announced that the test-flight met all the trial objectives, confirming its reliable performance through data captured by range sensors at various locations.

"The Strategic Forces Command (SFC), in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), executed the successful flight-test of the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at approximately 1900 hours on April 3," the ministry said.

The launch was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Strategic Forces Command Chief, and senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to DRDO, SFC, and the Armed Forces for the test's success, stressing the missile's potential as a significant force multiplier for the country's defence capabilities.

General Chauhan and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat lauded the collaborative efforts of SFC and DRDO, highlighting the importance of the successful flight test.

