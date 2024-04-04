(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The number of pay TV subscribers in Eastern Europe will decline by 8 million from 81 million in the peak year of 2018 to 74 million in 2029. However, 2018 included 17 million analog cable subscribers, which will drop to zero by 2027. The number of digital pay TV subscribers will rise by 9 million over this period.

Pay TV subscriber numbers will fall in 20 of the 22 countries covered between 2023 and 2029, with the total down by 2.4 million. There will be 4.6 million fewer analog cable subs. Pay satellite TV will fall by 2.6 million. However, IPTV will gain 2.8 million and digital cable 1.9 million.

Russia will account for nearly half of the region's pay TV subscribers in 2029, despite losing 2.6 million pay TV subscribers between 2023 and 2029.

The principal analyst of the study said: "Tough times continue in Eastern Europe, with poor job prospects forcing many to seek work abroad. This migration married with low birth rates mean that populations will fall or stall in 17 of the 22 countries covered in this report between 2023 and 2029."

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 62-page PDF document. Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

