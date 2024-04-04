Rajpal Yadav-Starrer 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Zeroes In On Car Crashes Caused By Potholes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) The upcoming streaming film 'Kaam Chalu Hai', which stars Rajpal Yadav in the lead, is based on the real-life story and showcases the impact of potholes leading to road accidents.

It follows the story of Rajpal's character of a father inspired by Manoj Patil whose world revolves around his daughter Gudiya and wife Radha. Fulfilling his daughter's dream to become a cricketer is his mission in life. His hopes get wings as Gudiya gets selected for a cricket tournament.

HIs life takes a tragic turn when not only Gudiya's dreams, but her life gets shattered in an accident due to administration's fault. How the father turns the mourning into a mission and does something exceptional to protect another daughter from dying the same death as Gudiya forms the crux of the story.

Talking about the film, Rajpal said:“It was wonderful collaborating with Palaash on 'Ardh' and hence, when he approached me for 'Kaam Chalu Hai', I was invested from the get-go. 'Kaam Chalu Hai' is a deeply moving, inspiring and heartwarming story about a parent who loses his child due to a tragic accident. And, since it is inspired by true incidents, the audience will relate to it on a deeper level. I am looking forward to the viewers' response to the film and I hope that it ends up holding a special place in their hearts as it does in mine.”

The film is written and directed by Palaash Muchhal, and also stars Gia Manek, and Kurangi Nagraj in the lead roles.

Palaash said: "'Kaam Chalu Hai' explores a theme often overlooked in our society, shedding light on a harsh reality. With every project, my aim is to resonate with audiences and evoke a sense of connection, and this film does exactly that. I hope the viewers enjoy this film and go back with a renewed hope."

Produced by Baseline Ventures under the banner Baseline Studios and Pal Music and Films, 'Kaam Chalu Hai' will drop on April 19 on ZEE5.