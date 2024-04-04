Russians Increasing Number And Size Of Mechanized Ground Assaults - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces may be intensifying the overall tempo of their offensive operations in Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in a Russian offensive campaign assessment , Ukrinform reports.

According to ISW analysts, Russian forces appear to have increased the number and size of mechanized ground assaults on select sectors of the frontline within the past two weeks, marking a notable overall increase in Russian mechanized assaults across the theater. The intensification of Russian mechanized assaults has occurred generally at the same time as intensified missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities.

Russia is preparing to mobilize 300,000 troops by June 1 – Zelensky

"Russian forces may be intensifying strikes to further pressure the Ukrainian command to deploy air defense systems away from the front in order to more safely intensify aviation operations in support of ground operations," the ISW said.

According to the report, the Russian military's demonstrated ability to adapt, even if uneven or relatively slow, means that Ukrainian forces have a limited window of opportunity to maximally effectively use new Western systems to achieve operationally significant impacts.

"The arrival of new Western systems in a timely manner would likely allow Ukrainian forces to significantly degrade Russian forces and prevent even marginal Russian tactical gains while also providing Ukraine with capabilities necessary for operationally significant counteroffensive operations," the report said.