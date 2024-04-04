Gia Manek All Set To Make Her OTT Debut In April 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2024 will witness many actors making their OTT Debut. Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sharmin Sehgal, Urmila Matondkar, Junaid Khan, Varun Dhawan are all set to enter the web space with interesting stories and projects. Joining the Bandwagon is talented actor Gia Manek who is a quintessential name in the TV Industry.



Last week, Gia posted the Movie Poster of her upcoming project 'Kaam Chalu Hai' which will very soon be making its way on the OTT platform ZEE5. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie and this news has excited her fans, well wishers and a lot of good wishes started pouring in Gia's comment section.



For the unversed Gia Manek is a household name and has been part of the Television Industry since 2010 and gained immense popularity for her roles. She is now keen on exploring the digital medium and would like to mould herself as per the flow of life, both personally and professionally.



She would be seen teaming up with ace director Palaash Muchhal, versatile actor Rajpal Yadav and Kurangi Nagraj for this upcoming movie which will release in April on ZEE5.

