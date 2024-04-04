Explore Eid Al Fitr activities across Dubai

(MENAFN- currentglobal) UAE, Dubai, 2nd April 2024: This Eid Al Fitr, UAE residents and visitors can partake in a myriad of exciting experiences from April 9th to April 14th including entertainment offerings, delectable Eid Al Fitr feasts, screenings of latest firms, across Dubai’s iconic destinations, including Global Village, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, The Green Planet™ Dubai and Roxy Cinemas.

Global Village

As Eid approaches, Global Village transforms into a vibrant spectacle adorned with festive decorations, inviting all to partake in the celebrations. Guests are encouraged to explore the Eid Wonder Souq, where they can discover a variety of stalls offering Eid gifts, souvenirs, before going on a culinary journey through over 250 restaurants, kiosks, food trucks and cafes around the park.



Against the backdrop of Eid celebrations, visitors can enjoy daily musical fireworks displays at 9:00pm on 10th to 14th April alongside a lineup of over 200 daily cultural and entertainment shows to capture cherished moments. For an extra dose of excitement, guests can head over to Carnaval, boasting over 195 exhilarating rides, skill games and attractions. Additionally, guests can visit the latest Mini World attraction at Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone, which includes 5 exciting attractions, with 10 challenges offering entertainment and thrill for the little ones.



Dubai ParksTM and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination, welcomes guests to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with delightful feasts, exciting stays, and thrilling rides, promising cherished moments with family and friends.



In grand style, Eid celebrations await visitors at RIVERLAND™ Dubai, where a spectacular lineup of events is taking place from 10th to 12th April. Guests will be mesmerized by the dazzling fireworks display on the first day of Eid, while daily laser shows will light up the skies three times every evening. Guests will have the opportunity to be among the first to witness the thrilling Alien Parade, a brand-new show featuring dancing astronauts, specialty acts, and outer spaced-themed fun, taking place outdoors. Visitors will have the chance to enjoy the popular ‘Dino Mania’ show, the first dinosaur show of its kind in the region happening every day during Eid Al Fitr celebrations at 8:00pm. At Al Mashowa, guests can indulge in a tantalizing Eid dinner buffet, featuring traditional Arabic dishes such as Hot & Cold Mezze and desserts, priced at AED 149 per person and AED 75 per child aged 5 to 10 years old, inclusive of selected beverages, while being entertained by an Oud player and Tanura dance performances. Foodies will experience a culinary journey at The Keg, known for its traditional British food and décor, for an Eid evening buffet package priced at AED 129 for unlimited soft beverages and at AED 249 for unlimited house including food. Furthermore, the little guests are welcome to enjoy Neon Galaxy, an indoor Playworld and JumpX, the region’s largest inflatable park at RIVERLAND™ Dubai



Delightful Eid experiences await guests from 9th April to 14th April at Lapita, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts’. The UAE’s only Polynesian resort offers stay packages starting from AED1,299++, for those seeking an elevated stay with a variety of room and suite options, inclusive of the half board dine-around option at select outlets within the parks. Hotel guests can enjoy Q-fast access to their choice of five rides at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, while the little ones will receive their special V.I.K badge, adding more excitement to their hotel stay. On 12th April, a delicious Eid Al Fitr brunch awaits foodies at Kalea Restaurant, accompanied by the opportunity to meet and greet resort characters and the lovable Smurfs. With plenty of children’s activities, guests can indulge in a memorable celebration, while live entertainment sets the perfect ambiance at Ari Restaurant.



Over at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, is introducing the new Hollywood show titled ‘Hollywood Dreams’ on first day of Eid, taking audiences on a journey of stardom and success. Guests are also welcome to experience 29 thrilling rides, attractions, and live entertainment inspired by iconic films such as Madagascar and The Hunger Games and later enjoy culinary options at themed restaurants including Very Smurfy Café, King Julien’s Sideshow Café, Dragon Flame Grill, and Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop. The little ones are welcomed to meet & greet their favourite franchises such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, The Smurfs and more. For those seeking culinary adventures, the new Eidstreet food market offerings up delights such as Lokmat, Chai, churros, and spiral potato sticks to name a few.

At LEGOLAND® Hotel, guests are invited to celebrate Eid with an AWESOME Eid Dinner Buffet and Eid Brunch at Bricks Family Restaurant, where they will enjoy a culinary journey through traditional Arabic and Middle Eastern flavours complemented by a selection of Arabic hot appetizers, including cheese fatayer, zaatar manakeesh and crispy falafel as well as selection of cold mezze featuring salads and dips – all topped with live cooking shawarma station along with hot dishes like Lamb Ouzi and Seafood Paella. All children will enjoy a special Eid dinner from the kids’ buffet, filled with their favourite bites including chicken popcorn, mini burgers and pizzas, chicken sausage rolls, macaroni and cheese, and more. Furthermore, the little ones are invited to feast during the exciting BRICKS BRUNCH LEGO® Friends edition with loads of fun activities including a LEGO® Building Bonanza, Character Dance Parties, arts & crafts, after-brunch LEGO® movies with complimentary popcorn!



Wild Wadi WaterparkTM

This Eid Al Fitr, guests can celebrate in style with Wild Wadi WaterparkTM exclusive offer from 9th April to 14th April for unlimited fun for all ages. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Burj Al Arab, visitors will enjoy the daily live DJ pool parties at the wave pool during Eid celebration. For those seeking a fun fitness experience, Aqua Gym sessions await them every Saturday at 12pm & 4pm, catering to all ages. To extend the fun even further, visitors can engage in the thrilling social competition by following Wild Wadi Waterpark on social media channels for a chance to win exciting prizes. With 30 slides and attractions, including an iconic photo opportunity, guests are in for endless entertainment and mouthwatering food options, from a scrumptious Big Breakfast to irresistible treats like Chocolate Lava Cake, and healthy options such as the Granola Delight and Acai Bowl. UAE residents can take advantage of their 30% discount on the day pass when booking it online, as well as enjoy a thrilling waterpark experience with exciting slides savour the ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ package buy online at AED 75 for adults and AED 60 for children featuring an array of delicious snacks along with the day pass.





The Green Planet™ Dubai

This Eid Al Fitr, visitors can immerse themselves in the wonders of nature at The Green Planet™ Dubai with 3,000 plants and animals found that call this indoor rainforest home. Little explorers can enjoy all-day Eid complimentary activities like face painting, hair braiding, caricature art activities and meet the mascots. With the Nature Talks taking place at the Nature Park, families can deepen their knowledge on the various species and later are welcomed to witness the Thunderstorm show inside the biodome. For an additional fee, guests can discover the region’s Echidnas, fascinating creatures belonging to the group of animals called Monotremes. These adorable creatures resemble closely porcupines or koalas but are related to the Duck-billed Platypus. While Echidnas typically hide from view, guests at The Green Planet Dubai will have the rare opportunity for a close-up encounter with these intriguing animals, providing a unique and unforgettable experience this Eid.



Roxy Cinemas

Visitors can get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience this Eid at Roxy Cinemas with 10 new movie releases featuring the English speaking movies The First Omen, Godzilla vs Kong, The Bricklayer, Squealer and Kung Fu Panda, the Arabic speaking films 3Al Mashy and Lahazat Lazeeeza together with the Hindi speaking movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan and the Malayalam speaking movie Aavesham. Guests planning to watch Kung Fu Panda movie are invited to book tickets at Roxy Cinemas for a chance to win annual passes from MOTIONGATE™ Dubai.

Over the weekends, movie lovers can indulge in the ultimate Saturday Brunch and movie experience at Roxy Cinemas with a three-course meal, mocktails, and popcorn, while being seated at Roxy stylish Platinum Lounge. Priced at AED 289 per person, the Saturday Brunch is available at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, JBR, and Boxpark, every Saturday. Movie lovers have the chance to dine in the cozy lounge or opt for delivery to their seats, offering the perfect blend of fine dining and cinematic magic.



This Eid Al Fitr, guests are invited to select their ideal destination for an unforgettable experience. Whether it’s thrilling rides, exciting stays, timeless films, waterpark adventures, there’s something for everyone at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Roxy Cinemas, Wild Wadi Waterpark™, The Green Planet™ Dubai, and Global Village part of Dubai Holding Entertainment’s portfolio of attractions.





