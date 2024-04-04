Premier League: Arsenal See Off Luton To Reclaim Top Spot

(MENAFN- IANS) Luton (UK), April 4 (IANS) Arsenal returned to winning ways and the top of the Premier League table after beating Luton Town 2-0, extending their unbeaten league run to 10 matches.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring on 24 minutes before an own goal from Daiki Hashioka doubled our lead just before the interval.

A much-changed side then managed the second half to secure the three points that saw them leapfrog Liverpool at the division's summit, at least until Thursday night when the Reds are next in action as our title challenge continues.

After a patient start, Arsenal scored with their first attack of note in the 24th minute. Emile Smith Rowe dispossessed Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu near halfway, allowing Odegaard to advance, trade passes with Kai Havertz and then drill into the bottom-left corner.

While Alfie Doughty was fortunate to see his clearance deflect narrowly wide off Thomas Partey, Hashioka had no such luck, unwittingly turning in Smith Rowe's cutback when it evaded Reiss Nelson shortly before half-time.

Luton sought to respond after the break, yet they created little by way of clear-cut chances, with Arsenal happy to keep them at bay and occasionally threaten on the counter.

As Kaminski scrambled to a late save from substitute Eddie Nketiah, a low-key second half ended without further goals, leaving Arsenal in pole position and Luton still three points shy of safety in 18th.