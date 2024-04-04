Sports Activities In Full Bloom Across J&K: DYSS

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- The Department of Youth Services and Sports on Wednesday said it has been organising sports events and other activities for students and youth across 20 districts of J&K throughout the year.
DYSS Director Subash C Chhibber lauded the efforts of the department's field staff for taping sports talent in school children and giving it a positive direction.ADVERTISEMENT
“Aiming to promote sports culture and a drug free society and a healthy nation, Zonal and District level offices play an important role in engaging students in different games and allied activities,”the Director said.
DYSS has started a variety of sports activities through Zonal Offices. Zone Zaldagar conducted
Volleyball/Tug of War and recreational games on Wednesday, engaging a large number of students. The event was inaugurated by the Principal MPML HSS Nikhat Mir in presence of ZPEO Zaldagar Javed Ahmad Malik and DYSS officials Read Also 23rd Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship Begins In Jammu DYSS Organizes Various Sports Activities Across Kashmir Division
Meanwhile, Zone Rainawari conducted Chess and Carrom competitions at Boys High School Rainawari in which more than 50 students participated. The event was inaugurated by ZPEO Rainawari Rifat Shafi urged the students to be safe from drugs and to adopt games and sports as part of life.
DYSS Office Ganderbal also organized intramural sports activities across the district. Students from different sports zones of the district participated in multiple sports events, showcasing their enthusiasm and passion for sports. Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal, DYSSO Ganderbal, extended a warm welcome to the departmental officials and students, applauding their participation in the season's inaugural sporting events.
