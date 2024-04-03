‘Trusted’ Servant Held For Raping 9-Year-Old Girl In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 4 (IANS) A 33-year-old domestic help allegedly raped the house owner's 9-year-old daughter in the Bijnor area of the state capital.

The man, who also made a video of the act and threatened the victim, was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused had been working in the house for nearly two decades since when he was a minor.

Tej Swaroop, DCP South, said,“At the time of the incident, the girl was alone at home. However, one of the girl's kins saw the video in the accused servant's phone and informed the others.”

The servant had been living in the same house for nearly two decades like a family member. The girl's parents had gone out for work on Tuesday when the servant raped her.

“The girl has been sent for medical examination. All the required facts have been collected. The police will soon file a charge sheet and get the man punished within 3-4 months,” the DCP added.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday when servant Raju Kushwaha raped the girl and also made a video. However, the family members came to know about the incident on Wednesday. The locals, on learning of the incident, beat up the accused before handing him over to the Bijnor police station.

Station house officer Bijnor, Arvind Kumar Rana said,“He has been booked under the charges of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), IPC 376 (rape) and sections of SC/ST Act.”