Kuleba After Meeting With Cameron: We Anticipate Significant Progress On Issue Of Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron have discussed at a meeting in Brussels the possibility of providing Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I appreciate the UK's willingness to push for the most ambitious G7 decision on frozen Russian assets. We anticipate significant progress on this issue this year and urge all partners to find sufficient political will," Kuleba wrote.

In addition, both ministers coordinated steps to expedite third-party decisions to provide additional air defense systems for Ukraine, including the Patriot systems.

Kuleba is visiting NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 3-4. He is due to participate in the ministerial meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Today, Kuleba and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed military support for Ukraine and the next package of sanctions against Russia. Kuleba thanked Borrell for his willingness to intensify the search for Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

Photo: Dmytro Kuleba / X