Trump: Illegal Immigrants Are Not 'Human' But 'Animals'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, continued his election campaign by defending his position towards“illegal” immigrants in the country, referring to them derogatorily as“animals.”

Reuters reported that Trump, on Tuesday, April 2nd, during his speech in Michigan, referred to undocumented immigrants in the United States as“animals” and“not human,” resorting to derogatory remarks he has repeatedly used in his election campaigns.

According to the media outlet's report, Trump warned in his Tuesday speech that if he does not win in the November 5th elections (the date of the presidential elections in the United States), violence and chaos will engulf America.

In another speech in Wisconsin, Trump used the term“sub-human,” which has been translated as“less than human” and“inhuman,” and stated that some immigrants are“sub-human.”

Reuters quoted him as saying,“Democrats say, 'Please don't call them (immigrants) animals, they are human.' [But I say] No, they are not human, they are not human, they are animals.”

Meanwhile, Michael Tyler, Biden's campaign communications director, told reporters on Tuesday before Trump's speech,“Donald Trump is engaging in extreme rhetoric that fuels division, hatred, and violence in our country.”

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram