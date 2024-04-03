Xi Tells Biden Not To Curb China's Tech Sector

Some media reports said Nvidia's RTX 4090D graphics cards and H20 (Hopper) data-center accelerators, with computing power of 73.5 and 74 teraflops, respectively, will be affected by the updated rules.

The demand for RTX 4090D graphics cards has increased over the past few days as vendors in Shenzhen are stockpiling them.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said it strongly opposes the revised US chip export rules.

It complained that the US has been overstretching the concept of national security, setting more obstacles for the normal trade cooperation between Chinese and American firms, imposing a heavier compliance burden and bringing remarkable uncertainties in the global chip sector.

After the latest Xi-Biden phone call, both Beijing and Washington described the dialogue as candid and constructive. The two sides agreed to stay in communication and tasked their teams to follow up on the issues discussed in the two leaders' meeting in San Francisco last November.

The Chinese side said it welcomes upcoming visits to China by Yellen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the near future.

During the phone call, Biden raised continued concerns about China's trade policies and non-market economic practices, which the US says unfairly harm American workers and families.

Biden said the US will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced US technologies from being used to undermine American national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment.

Xi said the China-US relationship is beginning to stabilize but some negative factors have also been growing. He said this requires attention from both sides.

Wu Xinbo, executive dean of Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, said Xi and Biden wanted to express their key concerns about the Sino-US relations via the phone call and set the tone for the two nations' next-phase development.

Wu said China wants the US side to uphold its credibility. He said the two nations should honor their commitments agreed in San Francisco to each other with action.

He observed that the Biden administration had been trying to suppress China in the name of“competition” in order to serve its domestic political needs. He said Beijing is upset that the US keeps pushing forward its Indo-Pacific strategy and frequently provokes China by supporting the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Diao Daming, professor at the School of International Studies, Renmin University of China, said the China side wants the US to keep its promises made in San Francisco last November, as they have not been realized.

He said the US should recognize and manage the risks in the US-China relations, referring to the conflict over the United States' sanctions against Chinese firms and its ban on chip exports to China.

In the phone call with Xi, Biden raised concerns over China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security.