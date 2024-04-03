FM Calls Yemeni Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi made a phone call with Shayea Mohsen Al-Zindani on Wednesday and congratulated him on his appointment as Yemen's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.Safadi wished Al-Zindani success in serving the interests of his country.The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and efforts to reach a solution to the Yemeni crisis, ensuring Yemen's unity, stability and territorial integrity, and meeting the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security, peace and prosperity.Safadi emphasized his keenness to work with his Yemeni counterpart to strengthen bilateral relations and support efforts aimed at resolving the Yemeni crisis.