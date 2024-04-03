Commercial Bank Celebrates Ramadan With Robust CSR Initiatives Across Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, is embracing the spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan by launching a series of initiatives that fall under its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy.

These endeavours have underscored the bank's unwavering commitment to supporting those in need and fostering positive change within the community.

Commercial Bank launched its Ramadan initiatives by hosting a 'Build a Bike' event where employees had the opportunity to collaborate and assemble bicycles that were later donated to underprivileged children and workers.

With a mission rooted in inclusivity and community, the Bank once again proved to be an innovator, pioneering fresh ideas that aim to merge the financial industry and social responsibility as one for the betterment of society.

Commercial Bank launched its CB Staff Eidya initiative, where it opened a bank account during the month of Ramadan through which employees can conveniently transfer their donations to Qatar Charity.

The bank expanded its range of initiatives to fully embrace the spirit of generosity and compassion during the scared month of Ramadan. Among these initiatives, Commercial Bank's senior staff members distributed iftar boxes to the less fortunate.

The bank also partnered with Qatar Charity to provide iftar boxes to workers in one of Qatar Charity iftar tents.

The bank's team joined the elderly for a Ghabqa dinner, in cooperation with the Center for Empowerment and Elderly Care (Ehsan).

The event took place at Belhambar Qatari Restaurant in Al Shoyoukh Port, Doha- Corniche, where the elders shared their life experiences especially when it comes to tradition and culture with our staff members.

Additionally, Commercial Bank hosted its annual staff suhoor at Raffles Hotel Doha, bringing employees and their families together, with the presence of the executive committee members and Group CEO.

Through this event, the bank demonstrated inclusivity and cultural sensitivity within the workplace which brought the team even closer to one another and strengthened their bond.

Commercial Bank has upheld its mission in preserving and nurturing the Qatari heritage, embracing it as the very essence of the nation's collective identity.

The bank's efforts included reviving old Qatari dialect to enable the younger generation to develop a deeper sense of connection with their cultural roots. Staff members walked around Qatar and asked citizens to guess the meaning of authentic Qatari words. This endeavor rapidly developed into a social media campaign further instilling the sense of belonging for hundreds of individuals to their nation.

Furthermore, the Bank celebrated the Garangao night at its Premium Lounge in Vendome Mall, Al Manar International School, Qatar Academy - Al Wakrah member of Qatar Foundation, Zenith Heights Academy, Alhidaya School for Disability for Girls, Al Maha Pediatric Specialized Care Center at HMC's Al Wakra Hospital, and Hamad bin Khalifa Medical City.

Throughout these events, gifts were distributed to kids, and customers were also invited to join the staff for fun, gifts, and celebrations, along with enjoying the unique decorations.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman, Commercial Bank said:“Through wise leadership and a future-forward strategic approach, Commercial Bank has been able to expand its footprint across Qatar, and the region. We believe we hold a special responsibility towards the community, as well as a particular responsibility to future generations.

“So, we strive to play our part in building a brighter future for every individual; one that overflows with opportunity and presents an easier way of living. This includes always extending a helping hand to uplift anyone in need all year long, and especially during the Holy Month.”

Joseph Abraham, Group CEO, Commercial Bank said:“Supporting the community in Qatar during the Holy Month of Ramadan has always been the cornerstone of Commercial Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. As a responsible member of the community, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the community and provide necessary support to different sections of society.”

Hussein al-Abdulla, executive general manager and chief marketing officer at Commercial Bank said,“Commercial Bank has always been, and will always be, an advocate for the community's well-being. This is evident in the initiatives we have taken throughout the holy month. We worked together to achieve one heartfelt goal and that is to make Ramadan an enriching and uplifting experience for everyone.

“Evidently, every initiative we have taken has spread joy and hope across Qatar. We are proud to have made a difference, and we strive to strengthen our CSR initiatives for the coming years. This means achieving greater things for our shared future.”

Commercial Bank extends its gratitude to all staff members and their families for participating in those initiatives, which in turn demonstrates the Bank's commitment to 'One Bank' and One Team" culture.

Commercial Bank's longstanding commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has been an inbuilt element of the Bank's structure and its commitment to giving back to the wider community is in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.

