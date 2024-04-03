Egypt President Sworn In For New Presidential Term

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was sworn in for a new presidential term on Tuesday.
This is the third term for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in ruling the country, as his first term began in 2014, before his election for a second term in 2018.
In a speech on the occasion of his swearing-in, President Sisi pledged to complete the construction process and achieve aspirations in building a modern, democratic, advanced state in various fields.
On December 18, 2023, the National Election Authority in Egypt announced the victory of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the presidential elections that took place in the country during the same month.
In a momentous stride toward constitutional reform, the Egyptian House of Representatives proposed amendments to the nation's foundational constitution.
These amendments underwent a pivotal test of public opinion through a popular referendum held in 2019. Among the significant alterations, was the extension of the presidential term from its former four-year tenure to a six-year mandate. Furthermore, the amendments stipulated that a president may not serve more than two consecutive terms.
