Prime Minister Of Spain Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez arrived today in Doha, on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ibrahim bin Youssef Fakhro, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Hamar, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Spain and His Excellency Javier Carbajosa Sanchez, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the country.



