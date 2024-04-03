               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Taiwan Earthquake: What Is Known And What Happens Next


4/3/2024 5:05:47 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Earlier today (April 3), a major earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the central east coast of Taiwan, roughly 20 kilometers south of the city of Hualien.

Locals near the epicenter described severe to violent ground shaking during the quake – strong enough to make standing and driving a vehicle difficult. It was reportedly felt across the country, as well as in neighboring China.

So, what do we know so far about the quake and what the impacts may be?

Death and damage

News outlets have reported at least four people have died and dozens were injured as a result of the quake.

While much of Taiwan's population lives on the west coast of the country, Hualien City is one of the largest population centers on the east coast. Its population is roughly 100,000 .

Building damage has been reported in the region near the epicenter of the earthquake, including in Hualien City.

Landslides also occurred along the mountainous central east coast.

A tsunami warning was issued for Taiwan and nearby countries including Japan and the Philippines. At the time of writing, a 30 cm tsunami was reported along the south coast of Japan. This would have shown up as a noticeable swell on the shore but is unlikely to cause significant damage.

