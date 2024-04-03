India court takes into custody 35 Somali pirates

(MENAFN) A court in Mumbai, India took more than 35 pirates from Somalia in law enforcement custody on Sunday, based on a news agency, nearly a week following they were detained by Indian Navy staffs in the Arabian Sea aboard the stolen merchant vessel MV Ruen. The pirates were taken to Mumbai aboard the Indian Navy demolisher INS Kolkata on Saturday.



The Somalian nationals could up against a life sentence in jail; they are the first to be sued under India’s 2022 anti-piracy rule, which permits the nation`s navy to conduct detentions at sea.



The pirates were utilizing the Bulgarian-owned, Maltese-flagged wholesale cargo vessel MV Ruen, which they had stolen in December for the objective of initiating assaults on other ships.



On March 15, the INS Kolkata seized the Ruen nearly 2,600km west of the Indian shore but following a 40-hour mission, the pirates were compelled to give themselves up. The 17 crew members were securely cleared out, the Indian Navy stated in a declaration. The vessel was later brought to India with 37,800 tons of cargo valued at USD1 million. Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel later expressed gratitude to the Indian Navy for its “support and great effort.”



The saving of the Ruen functions as the role of the Indian Navy has been enlarged in the Arabian Sea amidst a continues catastrophe in the area in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Houthi rioters from Yemen have initiated many assaults on Israel-associated ships going through the Gulf of Aden as well as Red Sea “in solidarity” with Gaza.

