OIC condemns Israeli bombing on relief workers in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly denounced the recent bombing carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on a team of staff working for international relief organizations in the Gaza Strip.



This condemnable act is viewed by the OIC as part of a continuous pattern of Israeli violations against international laws, norms, and the pertinent resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.



In response to this egregious incident, the OIC has called upon the international community to fulfill its responsibility in compelling Israel, as the occupying power, to adhere to its obligations under international humanitarian law and the relevant UN resolutions.



It stresses the critical importance of holding Israel accountable for its actions and ensuring justice for the victims of such attacks.



Furthermore, the organization has reiterated its plea for an immediate and comprehensive cessation of Israeli aggression. It emphasizes the paramount importance of safeguarding the lives of civilians and their belongings, including humanitarian aid workers.



The OIC underscores the necessity of guaranteeing the unimpeded and sustainable delivery of humanitarian assistance to all areas throughout the Gaza Strip, where it is urgently needed.

