Qatari industrial sector's PPI reaches 114.39 points in February 2024

The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) has released the updated Monthly PPI of the Industrial sector for February 2024, calculated based on 2018 data.



The main industry sectors' relative weights are as follows: "Mining" (82.46 percent), "Manufacturing" (15.85 percent), "Electricity" (1.16 percent), and "Water" (0.53 percent).



The February 2024 PPI, estimated at 114.39 points, represents a 1.03 percent increase from January 2024. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the February 2024 PPI showed an 8.60 percent decrease compared to February 2023.



In the mining and quarrying sector, the February 2024 PPI experienced a 0.90 percent increase compared to January 2024. This was primarily driven by a 0.91 percent price increase in "Crude petroleum and natural gas," while "Other mining and quarrying" saw no significant change.



However, when compared to February 2023, the PPI for Mining in February 2024 recorded a 9.18 percent decrease, attributed to a 9.19 percent price drop in "Crude petroleum and natural gas" along with a marginal 0.02 percent decrease in "Other mining and quarrying."

