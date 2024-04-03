Uzbekistan Seeks To Halt Individual Imports Of Cars For Commerce

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The import of cars for commercial purposes by individuals isexpected to be prohibited in Uzbekistan. It is also planned torestore the procedure for the import of new cars by dealers only, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The draft government resolution on this matter caused debates inDecember last year. In response to Kun's inquiry, the TechnicalRegulation Agency stated that the project, which was suspendedfollowing criticism, is now back on the agenda.

The agency noted that car importers evade the vehicle typeapproval process by registering each unit of the same model underdifferent individuals before selling them on the domesticmarket.

If the proposed changes come into force, the transfer ofvehicles at customs to another person's name will be prohibited, only legal entities will be able to import vehiclesfrom abroad into Uzbekistan. Prior to import, a type approval forthe vehicle will be required, where the vehicle's suitability forUzbekistan's conditions will be examined.

"The whole world operates under this system. We have it too, butit wasn't working because people would register a car in someoneelse's name at customs and then take it away. In 2017, the Cabinetof Ministers approved General Regulation No. 237 on 'The Safety ofMotor Vehicles Being Introduced to the Market'. Now, in accordancewith that regulation, conformity certification will be required goal is to equip Uzbekistan with safe vehicles and ensurecompliance with technical regulations," says the officialcommentary provided by the Technical Regulation Agency toKun.

According to the agency, during 202З, 62,748 vehicles have beencertified with conformity certificates, and 99 percent of these,i.e., 60,451, were registered in the names of individuals.

This, officials say, leads to outstanding issues regardingpost-sale service, provision of free service within the warrantyperiod, and continuous supply of spare parts for the vehicles.

Initially, the implementation of the mentioned regulations forcar imports was planned to begin on April 1, but it is currentlystated that the document is still in the draft stage.

For reference, the procedure of importing new cars to Uzbekistanby manufacturers' official dealers only was abolished from January1, 2023. As a result, cheaper offers appeared on the domesticmarket compared to official dealers.

We remind you that previously, BYD, a Chinese company which issetting up the assembly of electric and hybrid vehicles in Jizzakhtogether with Uzavtosanoat, appealed to the Uzbekistan governmentto restrict the import of BYD-branded vehicles that are beingbrought in without official warranty and are not adapted to theclimate and road conditions of Uzbekistan. The government agencieswere assigned the task to develop proposals in this regard by July1.