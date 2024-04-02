J&K: Gangster Killed, Police Officer Injured In Kathua Shootout

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 3 (IANS) An alleged gangster was killed and a police officer injured in a shootout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Tuesday night.
Police sources on Wednesday said that a gangster was killed and a police officer injured in a shootout in government medical college premises in Kathua.
"The shootout took place around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The injured police sub-inspector, Deepak Sharma has been shifted to hospital for treatment," the sources said.
The exact details of the incident are being ascertained, they added.
