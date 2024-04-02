Saudi Arabia Invites Iraqi PM To Attend WEF

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani has received an official invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to participate in the special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), to be hosted by the Kingdom at the end of April.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlighted the strong relations between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, expressing confidence that the Prime Minister's participation would contribute to the success of the meeting.

The special meeting of the World Economic Forum will be held in Riyadh from April 28 to 29, covering various international topics and discussing international cooperation in the fields of economy and sustainable development.

(Source: PMO)