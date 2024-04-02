UN Chief Deplores Targeting Of Iran's Consulate In Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, April 2 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Tuesday the attack targeted Iran's Consulate's H.Q in the Syrian capital of Damascus that killed and wounded several people.

In a news statement, Guterres stressed the need of respecting the sanctity of diplomacy, consulate and its staff in line with international law.

Under international law and international humanitarian law, all parties also are committed, he said, renewing his call to all parties concerned to keep utmost self-restraint and avoid attacks, which cause harm to civilians and infrastructure.

Any wrong assessment may lead to a wider conflict in the already unrest region and create devastating repercussions on civilians who have been facing unprecedented sufferings in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and the rest of the Middle East region, the statement issued by Guetterrs' spokesperson said.

On Monday, Syria announced that some people were killed or wounded when the Israeli occupation forces targeted, with missiles, the building of Iran's Consulate, east of Damascus. (end)

