UK Hopes To See New Government For West Bank, Gaza -- Cameron

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 2 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the formation of a new Palestinian government for the West Bank and Gaza Strip is "a vital element for lasting peace."

In a phone conversation with the newly-appointed Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Tuesday, Cameron reiterated the UK's support for the Palestinian Authority.

"The Foreign Secretary made clear that the UK is ready to work with our allies to provide the serious, practical and enduring support needed to bolster the Palestinian Authority," according to a 10 Downing Street statement.

The Palestinian Authority must in parallel take much needed steps on reform, including on education and welfare, and setting out a pathway to democratic progress.

They agreed on the urgent need for Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, and for an immediate pause to get aid in and hostages out, and then progress towards a sustainable permanent ceasefire, without a return to destruction, fighting, and loss of life. (end)

