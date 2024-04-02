Kapil Sharma Net Worth: Know About His Income, Assets, Family And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kapil Sharma, a comedian and actor who stars in The Great Indian Kapil Show, gets a year older-a glance at his earnings, net worth, automobile collection, family photos, and more.

The actor-comedian has a large fan base because of his one-liners and witty gags.

A look at his net worth, per day income and more

According to Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma's yearly income exceeds Rs 30 crore, with a monthly income of more than Rs 3 crore.

Sharma owns a vanity van reportedly worth Rs. 5.5 crores, Mercedes Benz S350, Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC90.

Kapil Sharma, a comedian, is happily married to Ginni Chatrath and the delighted parents of two children.

Kapil lives with his mother, Janak Rani, who frequently comes to watch his programme.

Kapil Sharma is the happy owner of several beautiful goods. He operates a thriving business and lives a luxurious lifestyle.

He has an apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai. He also has a beautiful property in Punjab.

According to many media estimates, stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma has a net worth of more than Rs 300 crore.

According to different media reports, Kapil used to charge Rs. 50 lakh to host each episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. He is one of India's highest-paid television hosts.