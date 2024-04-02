Gholghola And Zuhak Historical Sites In Bamyan To Be Reconstructed

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Media outlets have reported that the head of UNESCO's cultural department has expressed readiness to reconstruct the historical sites of Ghulgulah and Zuhak in Bamyan province, Central Afghanistan, in the coming year.

National radio and television under the control of the Taliban regime, in a report published on Sunday, March 31, have announced the meeting between Brandon Cassar, the responsible for the cultural department of UNESCO in Afghanistan, and Safiullah Ra'id, the head of information and culture of the Bamiyan.

However, during the first period of Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, the group destroyed the giant statues of Bamyan, which faced widespread condemnation and demonstrated their lack of respect for the historical sites of the country.

According to the report, Brandon Cassar stated in this meeting that UNESCO intends to reconstruct the historical cities of Gholghola and Zuhak in Bamiyan province.

The press office of the Information and Culture Directorate in Bamyan province also confirmed the accuracy of Safiullah Ra'id's meeting with the head of the cultural department of UNESCO and added that it strives to complete unfinished cultural projects, restore ancient sites, and develop cultural heritage.

UNESCO has not commented on this matter yet, and the Taliban official has not made the details of the reconstruction plan for these two historical sites public.

Gholghola is an ancient city in Bamyan, which according to the report of the Eco Cultural Institute, was built in the 6th century AD. This city is located in the Saeedabad area, facing the Buddha statues, and is built on a hill with an elevation of 100 to 140 meters.

The historical city of Zuhak is also located at 350 feet, overlooking the Tagaw Valley in Bamyan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram