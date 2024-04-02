Deadly avalanche claims 3 lives, injures 1 popular ski resort in Switzerland

(MENAFN) On Monday, tragedy struck the renowned Swiss ski resort of Zermatt when an avalanche claimed the lives of three individuals and left another injured, as reported by local police.



Videos circulated on various social media platforms depicted the terrifying sight of a powerful surge of snow engulfing an off-piste area in the Riffelberg sector of Zermatt, a prestigious Alpine destination known for its breathtaking slopes and scenic beauty.



Despite facing challenging weather conditions, authorities wasted no time in launching a major rescue operation to assist those affected by the avalanche. However, the operation was temporarily suspended, as disclosed by police. While the death toll was confirmed through updates on X (formerly known as Twitter), authorities refrained from divulging information regarding the nationalities of the victims, leaving many questions unanswered.



The incident served as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by avalanches, especially during periods of heavy snowfall and strong winds. Consequently, authorities issued urgent warnings about the heightened risk of avalanches in the southern Swiss Alps, urging caution among residents and visitors alike.



"Very large, and in some cases extremely large, spontaneous avalanches are to be expected," The Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) issued the warning.



Before Monday's incident, the SLF reported that Switzerland had experienced 14 fatalities resulting from 12 avalanches and accidents during the current season. Most of the victims were cross-country skiers.

