(MENAFN) David Sacks, a prominent United States tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist, has condemned Ukraine's 2023 summer counteroffensive against Russia as "easily predictable" and one of the "biggest debacles in the history of modern warfare." Sacks' remarks come in response to criticism from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who lamented the unnecessary loss of life resulting from Kiev's attempt to engage a superior adversary with superior defenses.



According to Sacks, the failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive was foreseeable, with Kiev's forces recklessly charging into minefields and facing heavy artillery fire from well-fortified Russian positions. The former COO of PayPal and founder of the Yammer social network emphasized the need for accountability, particularly among United States officials who had voiced support for the ill-fated operation.



Sacks singled out figures such as former CIA chief David Petraeus, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and current United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, suggesting that they bear responsibility for encouraging the doomed military campaign. He criticized these individuals as "fools" whose credibility should be called into question, arguing that mainstream media outlets have failed to hold them accountable for their actions.



The Russian Defense Ministry's estimates of over 166,000 Ukrainian casualties during the failed counteroffensive underscore the magnitude of the military and human cost incurred by Kiev.



Sacks' call for accountability reflects broader concerns about the role of United States officials in shaping foreign policy decisions and the consequences of misguided interventions in international conflicts.



As Ukraine grapples with the aftermath of its failed military operation and ongoing tensions with Russia, Sacks' critique highlights the importance of informed decision-making and prudent diplomatic engagement in navigating complex geopolitical challenges. His comments underscore the need for transparency, accountability, and critical assessment of policy choices to prevent further escalation of conflicts and mitigate human suffering.

