Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 88.22 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price rose by USD 1.90 to USD 88.22 pb Monday vis a vis USD 86.32 pb last Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Tuesday. In international markets, the Brent crude futures climbed by 42 cents to USD 87.42 pb and those of the West Texas intermediate crude oil climbed by 54 cents to USD 83.71 a barrel. (end) aam

