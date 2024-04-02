(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA)

1961 -- The first shipment of crude oil from Al-Khafji maritime field in the neutral zone is sent to Japan in a ceremony attended by Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the Saudi King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

1974 -- Kuwait Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company is established with a USD ten million capital.

2000 -- Board member of Kuwait News Agency Jassem Al-Mutawaa passes away at the age of 57.

2002 -- The National Assembly approves amendment to the social security law allowing women to retire after 15 years in service. (end) rk