1961 -- The first shipment of crude oil from Al-Khafji maritime field in the neutral zone is sent to Japan in a ceremony attended by Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the Saudi King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
1974 -- Kuwait Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company is established with a USD ten million capital.
2000 -- Board member of Kuwait News Agency Jassem Al-Mutawaa passes away at the age of 57.
2002 -- The National Assembly approves amendment to the social security law allowing women to retire after 15 years in service. (end) rk
